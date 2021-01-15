Published: 7:00 PM January 15, 2021

Portishead House is hidden away on the very edge of The Walls in Manningtree, behind a screen of foliage and gates - Credit: Savills

A four-floor property with the "best position in Manningtree" has come on the market, hidden in plain site and boasting private access to the Stour estuary.

Portishead House is believed to have been built some time in the 1900s and is one of the few homes in the town to have uninterrupted views of the river, perched right on the edge of The Walls — a local beauty spot where swans live.

The unparalleled access to the River Stour estuary is what makes Portishead House so unique - Credit: Savills

Portishead House has a private mooring for the River Stour which flows past the property - Credit: Savills

The six bedroom home has been extended over the years and offers two conservatories with stunning views across to Suffolk, a separate self-contained annex, a cellar and triple garage.

Savills property agent Tom Orford said: “Portishead House is truly special and unique, set on the magical Stour estuary with a private mooring and direct sea access.

"The property occupies arguably the best position in Manningtree with incredible views. It’s location also makes it a perfect home for the commuter – with a direct rail link into London Liverpool Street from the town’s railway station.”

The home went on the market in December and the current asking price is £1,750,000 — buying 0.65 acres accessed by electronic double gates.

The ground floor includes the drawing room with an open fire place, conservatory, garden room, kitchen with an Aga, a cloakroom, wet room and study.

The cellar, store room and triple garages are all located on the lower ground floor.

The annex can be separately accessed with an open plan sitting room-kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

The principal bedroom is located on the first floor along with a large en suite bathroom with built in wardrobes, further bedroom and shower room — with another three bedrooms and family bathroom on the second floor.

Portishead House has two conservatories with uninterrupted views of the River Stour - Credit: Savills

The drawing room of Portishead House - Credit: Savills

Outdoors, the rolling lawn stretches down to the rivers edge, bordered by mature trees offering seclusion and privacy in a sought after location, with the private mooring accessed by steps.

With Manningtree and Mistley stations a short walk away, the home is in easy commuting distance to London Liverpool Street and close to all the amenities the area has to offer, including the sailing club and award winning restaurants The Thorne and Lucca Enoteca.

The kitchen of Portishead House in Manningtree - Credit: Savills

A bedroom in Portishead House in Manningtree - Credit: Savills

For more information call 01473 234 800 or click here.