E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

£1,500 lifeline for families facing crisis point after coronavirus in Suffolk

13 July, 2020 - 07:45
Deben Rotary has donated £1,500 Home-Start in Suffolk. Picture: HOME-START IN SUFFOLK

Deben Rotary has donated £1,500 Home-Start in Suffolk. Picture: HOME-START IN SUFFOLK

Archant

Families struggling to cope following the Covid-19 crisis have been given a potential lifeline in the form of a £1,500 donation from a rotary club to a Suffolk charity.

The valuable donation from Deben Rotary will help Home-Start in Suffolk recruit and train more volunteers who can offer emotional and practical support to parents, to enable them to look after their children.

The charity has been supporting increasing numbers of families cope with the pressures of parenting in some of the challenging situations, even before the pandemic broke.

But coronavirus heaped even more pressure on those already facing crisis, as the lockdown meant many faced more financial hardship and emotional difficulties.

MORE: Families ‘teetering on the brink’ need our help, charity warns

On top of that, Home-Start has faced its own challenges. Charities across the county have found it harder to raise the funding necessary for their work, because of the restrictions of lockdown.

As such, Deben Rotary president Richard Boother said the organisation was “pleased to support a local charity, who do so much invaluable work in our community”.

You may also want to watch:

Tara Somers, chief executive of Home-Start in Suffolk, said: “We are truly grateful to Richard and all at the Deben Rotary for choosing to support Home-Start in Suffolk, particularly during this uncertain time.

MORE: 78% of charity funds raised in Suffolk spent outside the county, research shows

“Our organisation, like many charities, has had to suspend all our key fundraising events which would usually raise the vital funds needed to continue the work of our team.

“Donations such as this are so important, and we are thankful for all the support that the Rotary have given us.

“The current coronavirus outbreak has seen us having to adapt our services quickly.

“We believe that during this crisis and in-deed once this crisis is over the need for our services will continue to increase and we are therefore actively recruiting new volunteers, providing a new short-term online training course until things return to normal.”

MORE: Spooks star Miranda Raison pledges to help Suffolk parents in new patron role

Those interested in joining Deben Rotary should email the group.

For more information about Home-Start in Suffolk, or to volunteer, visit the charity’s website or call 01473 621104.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two former Ipswich youngsters on the move as son of Blues favourite joins Premiership club

Former Ipswich Town youngster Ross Marshall has signed for Stevenage. Picture: STEVENAGEFC

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two former Ipswich youngsters on the move as son of Blues favourite joins Premiership club

Former Ipswich Town youngster Ross Marshall has signed for Stevenage. Picture: STEVENAGEFC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

£1,500 lifeline for families facing crisis point after coronavirus in Suffolk

Deben Rotary has donated £1,500 Home-Start in Suffolk. Picture: HOME-START IN SUFFOLK

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Multi-million pound package proposed to help east Suffolk mitigate Sizewell C

Rapid progress is being made on the first unit at Hinkley C, which shows how Sizewell C would look Picture: EDF

Revealed: Police deal with nearly 5,000 mental health-related calls a year in Suffolk

The control room at Suffolk police receives nearly 5,000 mental health-related calls a year. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND