E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Struggling families to benefit from £5million Christmas partnership with Waitrose and John Lewis

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 November 2020

Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive Tara Spence said the county will benefit from a partnership with Waitrose and John Lewis Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive Tara Spence said the county will benefit from a partnership with Waitrose and John Lewis Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

Families in Suffolk struggling this Christmas are set to receive additional support thanks to a £5million partnership between a local charity and John Lewis.

Waitrose at Futura Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWaitrose at Futura Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Home-Start in Suffolk, alongside 180 Home-Starts across the UK, will receive a share of the £1million funding alongside food charity Fareshare – in a bid to ensure low-income families are supported through the Christmas period.

Alongside the funding, shoppers at John Lewis and Waitrose will be encouraged to give what they can in a bid to raise £5million to help those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic – with an overall aim of helping 100,000 families nationwide.

Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive Tara Spence said the campaign is an “amazing” opportunity for the charity.

Ms Spence said: “During what has been a challenging year for everyone, having the opportunity to partner with such an institution is just amazing.

“Waitrose and John Lewis have gone out of their way to understand the needs of the country and we’re so pleased that we can work with them to ensure that more families in our communities have the support they need during these unprecedented times.”

The Suffolk charity helps more than 2,500 people each year through various challenging circumstances – and is continuing to see a rising number of people request support.

As a result of the pandemic, all of its services are now offered online through a team of 250 volunteers who provide emotional and practical support, such as linking families to foodbanks and other community services.

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose & Partners, said the company is calling on all of its customers and partners to do their bit in helping struggling families.

Mr Bailey said: “This year has created even greater inequality in society with a catastrophic effect on some of the most vulnerable, and we are determined to play our part in addressing this.

“Everyone has a right to nourishment and a safe, warm home and we believe that as a Partnership, we can be an enduring force for good, which lasts well beyond Christmas.

“We don’t just want to talk about it, we want every customer, community and Partner to show their kindness in supporting these causes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Home-video shows Ed Sheeran working on painting he has donated to Suffolk auction

Ed Sheeran has donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk club director

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Home-video shows Ed Sheeran working on painting he has donated to Suffolk auction

Ed Sheeran has donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk club director

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch out for a celestial firework display over Suffolk this November

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Memories of Harwich Guy Festival over the years feature in Days Gone By

Colourful costumes at Harwich Guy Carnival in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Can Southwold’s housing crisis continue?

Councillor David Beavan - he believes Southwold is oversaturated with the number of second homes throughout the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates?

What are the coronavirus infection rates in your neighbourhood? Picture: ARCHANT

Sunday Snap: Royle and Lambert, a bad omen, Woolfenden’s new look and a tale of two right-backs

Town players warm-up in the rain ahead of the home game against Crewe Alexandra. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com