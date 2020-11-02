Struggling families to benefit from £5million Christmas partnership with Waitrose and John Lewis

Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive Tara Spence said the county will benefit from a partnership with Waitrose and John Lewis Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

Families in Suffolk struggling this Christmas are set to receive additional support thanks to a £5million partnership between a local charity and John Lewis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Waitrose at Futura Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Waitrose at Futura Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Home-Start in Suffolk, alongside 180 Home-Starts across the UK, will receive a share of the £1million funding alongside food charity Fareshare – in a bid to ensure low-income families are supported through the Christmas period.

Alongside the funding, shoppers at John Lewis and Waitrose will be encouraged to give what they can in a bid to raise £5million to help those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic – with an overall aim of helping 100,000 families nationwide.

Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive Tara Spence said the campaign is an “amazing” opportunity for the charity.

Ms Spence said: “During what has been a challenging year for everyone, having the opportunity to partner with such an institution is just amazing.

“Waitrose and John Lewis have gone out of their way to understand the needs of the country and we’re so pleased that we can work with them to ensure that more families in our communities have the support they need during these unprecedented times.”

The Suffolk charity helps more than 2,500 people each year through various challenging circumstances – and is continuing to see a rising number of people request support.

As a result of the pandemic, all of its services are now offered online through a team of 250 volunteers who provide emotional and practical support, such as linking families to foodbanks and other community services.

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose & Partners, said the company is calling on all of its customers and partners to do their bit in helping struggling families.

Mr Bailey said: “This year has created even greater inequality in society with a catastrophic effect on some of the most vulnerable, and we are determined to play our part in addressing this.

“Everyone has a right to nourishment and a safe, warm home and we believe that as a Partnership, we can be an enduring force for good, which lasts well beyond Christmas.

“We don’t just want to talk about it, we want every customer, community and Partner to show their kindness in supporting these causes.”