East Suffolk group braves icy waters and raises £1,300 for local families

The group has raised more than £1,300 for Home-Start Suffolk by jumping off Ramsholt Quay - Credit: WILLIAM LONGE

People from three shops in Hasketon braved the icy water at Ramsholt Quay to raise £1,300 for families in Suffolk.

Lucie Clayton from Simply Ice Cream, William Longe from Grange Farm Shop and Mike Warner from A Passion for Seafood, had the idea to jump into the cold water on the morning of Sunday, February 12, in order to raise money for Home-Start Suffolk – a charity which aims to give children the best possible start to life.

Lucie Clayton, William Longe, David Longe, Sara Longe, Rex Longe and Matilda Longe all braved the freezing water.

Home-Start Suffolk supports parents, strengthening the relationship between them and their children, and improves their health and wellbeing.

Speaking about the jump, Mr Longe, 49, from Grange Farm Shop, said: “It all came about because we have people who come into the yard and create a bit of a buzz, and they’re there in all weathers, so I said I’d happily jump off the quay at Ramsholt to honour them, and they said ‘well go on’.

“It was shockingly cold, according to the sea temperatures the average is five-and-a-half degrees this time of year.

“We support Home-Start because of the wonderful work they do with vulnerable families and several of our customers volunteer for Home Start. They are our go to charity.”

Ali Watson, fundraising and marketing manager at Home-Start, said: “We are extremely grateful to Will, Lucie and Mike for braving their icy dip at the weekend to raise vital funds for Home-Start in Suffolk.

“The money they have raised will be used to support Suffolk families, providing a dedicated volunteer to each family, who will offer them practical and emotional support as they navigate the challenges they are facing.

“The team at Grange Farm Shop have been fantastic supporters of our organisation for a number of years and we are truly grateful for their commitment to Suffolk families and our charity.”

The total raised so far is £1,382, through donations online and in the shop. They surpassed their original target of £1,000, and say they are extremely grateful for all the donations they have received.