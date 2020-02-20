CCTV appeal after Homebase thieves hide smoke alarms in drawers

Police are asking for help to identify these two men in connection with an incident in Homebase. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are looking for help to find two men shown in CCTV footage after a number of smoke alarms were stolen from Homebase in Bury St Edmunds.

It is claimed that thieves hid smoke alarms inside a storage unit at the Eastlea Road site during the incident at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, February 5.

At the checkout, it is said that only the three-drawer storage unit was paid for.

Officers are now appealing for help to identify the two men shown in CCTV footage.

Anyone who can help to identify either of the men should contact Suffolk police quoting reference number 37/9249/20.