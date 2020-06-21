Redesign for development means more homes could be built

A developer has submitted revised plans to West Suffolk Council for an ongoing housing development in Bury St Edmunds.

Propiteer Abbots Gate Ltd had previously been given approval to build 57 homes in Abbots Gate.

But the developer is now seeking permission from West Suffolk to construct an extra nine homes.

A residential development of 165 homes at the site was given the green light in August 2007, with around two-thirds of the scheme being completed so far.

The fresh application seeks to “finish” the development, albeit with more homes and a revised design.

The planning statement submitted with the proposals said: “The revised scheme is based on the previously consented layout for the site, but with a revised number of units to ensure optimal design and viability.”

