Homes evacuated after field fire spreads

Homes were evacuated after a field fire spread to outbuildings in north Essex (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Several homes were evacuated after a field fire spread to a number of outbuildings in north Essex.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Flag Hill in Great Bentley at 2:45pm yesterday (August 2).

On arrival, crews found there was a well-developed fire that was affecting fields, outbuildings and vehicles.

Essex Police were also called to the scene and closed Flag Hill while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

As a precautionary measure, residents in properties surrounding the fire have been evacuated and UK Power Networks isolated the electricity supply to the area.

People were being asked to avoid the area and local residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed while emergency services tackled the blaze.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire started in a field and in windy conditions, it spread across to a second field and to outbuildings."

Two crews remained on the scene overnight dampening down the area and monitoring any hotspots.