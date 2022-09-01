Homes with little or no water after burst main pipe

Homes in west Suffolk have been left with little or no water - Credit: Archant

A number of homes have been left with little or no water after a burst water main in west Suffolk.

Anglian Water engineers are working to fix the leak that is affecting properties in Great Barton, near Bury St Edmunds, but have said it is proving to be a "complex" job.

A statement on Anglian Waters website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Great Barton may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"We're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thank you for your patience."

Supplies are expected to be restored by midday today.

