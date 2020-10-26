E-edition Read the EADT online edition
14 homes set to be built in village

PUBLISHED: 11:36 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 26 October 2020

The homes are set to be built in Little Waldingfield, near Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A developer has launched a bid to build 14 homes in Little Waldingfield, just outside of Sudbury.

Wincer Kievenaar Architects has submitted proposals on behalf of AF Machinery Ltd seeking permission to build the development on agricultural land off The Street.

The homes, of which four would be classed as affordable, would be of a “traditional” design that reflects the Suffolk architecture style.

The developer also said the layout and scale had been designed to fit the character of nearby listed buildings.

Planning documents submitted with the application said: “The intent is to construct buildings which emulate traditional groups of farm buildings on this site.

“This specific application has further considered the landscape impacts, the settings of the listed buildings and responded to the historic landscape by restricting the site area to the contained paddock and not going beyond it.”

