Firefighters are called after flood water threatens homes - as Suffolk remains on alert

Flooding at Nowton Road, next to Nowton Park, in Bury St Edmunds, taken by Abigail Doherty Abigail Doherty

Fire crews attended homes last night that were at risk of flooding as many areas are still under threat following the bad weather.

Juliet Bridge took this photo of flooding in Beyton Juliet Bridge took this photo of flooding in Beyton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service took about 15 calls relating to potential flooding of properties, as well as more than 25 about vehicles being stuck in flood water.

In Needham Market, a crew attended four properties in Coddenham Road - a house and three flats - and advised a household deemed at risk to evacuate, but they refused. It is not known whether the homes ended up flooding.

Currently, 97 flood warnings, meaning "flooding is expected", are in place across England, including the River Brett from Lavenham to Higham and the Chediston watercourse at Halesworth.

Overnight, two people were rescued from their car that became trapped in water in Water Lane, Athelington, while in Overgang Road in Semer a woman stuck in her vehicle surrounded by water also needed the help of the fire service.

Ian Mallet, group commander for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, advised members of the public: "Either don't take the journey or choose not to drive through flood water."

The B1115 at Stowmarket is blocked both ways due to flooding at Combs Lane and the A134 near Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds is partially blocked both ways due to flooding.

In Essex, Chitts Hill in Colchester is shut both ways from Newbridge Hill to Holmwood House School due to flooding.

More rain is forecast tonight and into tomorrow, which forecasters said could "make the situation worse".