Biker taken to Addenbrooke's after cement mixer crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

A motorcyclist in his 50s was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a Mercedes cement mixer.

The crash, involving the construction vehicle and a Honda CB 600 motorbike, happened on Friday, July 26 in Elms Road, Red Lodge shortly after 7am.

Police have described the crash as serious.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital requiring treatment for chest, knee and back injuries.

Witnesses to the crash, or those who have dash cam footage, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference SC-26072019-73.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.