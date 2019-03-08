Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Biker taken to Addenbrooke's after cement mixer crash

PUBLISHED: 15:17 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 31 July 2019

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

A motorcyclist in his 50s was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a Mercedes cement mixer.

The crash, involving the construction vehicle and a Honda CB 600 motorbike, happened on Friday, July 26 in Elms Road, Red Lodge shortly after 7am.

Police have described the crash as serious.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital requiring treatment for chest, knee and back injuries.

Witnesses to the crash, or those who have dash cam footage, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference SC-26072019-73.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.

Most Read

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Tomas has been excellent but there are things he needs to work on’ - coach Walker on Holy’s pre-season progress

Ipswich Town goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker (inset) has been impressed with Tomas Holy in pre-season. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Troubled holiday park told to resolve planning issues or face closure

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nino Severino: Ipswich’s link to historic Vogue ‘Forces of Change’ front cover

Ramla Ali working with bio-mechanical markers at The Hub in Ipswich. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Biker taken to Addenbrooke’s after cement mixer crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Talented artist rebuilds life with help of charity

Jurek Oleszko (right) with Michael Ryall and his sketch Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists