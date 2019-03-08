E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Honey + Harvey's plans for new coffee shop are delayed

PUBLISHED: 10:55 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 31 August 2019

Honey + Harvey are keen to follow up the success of their Woodbridge and Melton based branches with a site in Ipswich. Picture: COURTESY OF HONEY + HARVEY

Honey + Harvey are keen to follow up the success of their Woodbridge and Melton based branches with a site in Ipswich. Picture: COURTESY OF HONEY + HARVEY

Archant

Bold plans to turn the dilapidated former Mambos Bar and Grill in Ipswich into the 'perfect' coffee shop have suffered a set back.

The former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street in Ipswich needs more work than initially thought. Picture: ARCHANTThe former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street in Ipswich needs more work than initially thought. Picture: ARCHANT

Honey + Harvey had hoped they may be able on open their new branch in Queen Street as early as this Christmas but the building, which has sat empty for the past five years, needs more work than first anticipated.

The existing interior structure of the old Mambos building does not work for the architectural design that Honey + Harvey owner Harvey Allen had hoped.

Jackie Ha, who manages both the new Melton branch and the chain's original store in Woodbridge, said of the Ipswich site: "The building is pretty run down with a lot of stairs which we will need to alleviate to suit our design.

"There is a substantial amount of construction work required. We want to make this operation work and we need the right investment to make it work."

The Woodbridge based organic coffee shop is branching out but has encountered delays with its Ipswich opening. Picture: COURTESY OF HONEY + HARVEYThe Woodbridge based organic coffee shop is branching out but has encountered delays with its Ipswich opening. Picture: COURTESY OF HONEY + HARVEY

The company anticipates the complications could delay the opening by as much as six months and they are now looking to a possible summer 2020 launch.

You may also want to watch:

Jackie added: "We're not putting a timeline on it. When we do it, we want it to work first time and we want it to be perfect."

The independent coffee chain hopes to fill a gap in the high street in Ipswich when they finally open.

Mr Allen said previously: "We have something to bring that Ipswich doesn't have at the moment, I think we have something to give to the town.

"Ipswich is the capital town of Suffolk - it's an unusual town, very diverse,"

The new branch is expected to create around 30 jobs in Ipswich which will provide a welcome boost for the town.

He believes the company can find their own place in the already crowded coffee shop market in the town by offering a bespoke experience and playing to their Suffolk links.

Mambos offered Mexican food served in a lively environment and was also popular with late-night revellers in the town.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage as firefighters tackle 500 tonne haystack blaze

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the fire Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Police hunt van driver after Colchester hit-and-run

North Hill in Colchester was closed by police after a woman was hit by a van Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

As we look back at previous winners - who do you think should be recognised as a Star of Suffolk?

The Stars of Suffolk 2018 award winners Picture by: SONYA DUNCAN

‘He should be here’ - The Undertones pay tribute to John Peel

The Undertones perform at the John Peel Centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Have you seen missing 13-year-old Claire Powell?

Police are searching for 13-year-old Claire Powell from Hundon who has not been seen since Thursday, August 30 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists