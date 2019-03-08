Honey + Harvey's plans for new coffee shop are delayed

Honey + Harvey are keen to follow up the success of their Woodbridge and Melton based branches with a site in Ipswich. Picture: COURTESY OF HONEY + HARVEY Archant

Bold plans to turn the dilapidated former Mambos Bar and Grill in Ipswich into the 'perfect' coffee shop have suffered a set back.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street in Ipswich needs more work than initially thought. Picture: ARCHANT The former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street in Ipswich needs more work than initially thought. Picture: ARCHANT

Honey + Harvey had hoped they may be able on open their new branch in Queen Street as early as this Christmas but the building, which has sat empty for the past five years, needs more work than first anticipated.

The existing interior structure of the old Mambos building does not work for the architectural design that Honey + Harvey owner Harvey Allen had hoped.

Jackie Ha, who manages both the new Melton branch and the chain's original store in Woodbridge, said of the Ipswich site: "The building is pretty run down with a lot of stairs which we will need to alleviate to suit our design.

"There is a substantial amount of construction work required. We want to make this operation work and we need the right investment to make it work."

The Woodbridge based organic coffee shop is branching out but has encountered delays with its Ipswich opening. Picture: COURTESY OF HONEY + HARVEY The Woodbridge based organic coffee shop is branching out but has encountered delays with its Ipswich opening. Picture: COURTESY OF HONEY + HARVEY

The company anticipates the complications could delay the opening by as much as six months and they are now looking to a possible summer 2020 launch.

You may also want to watch:

Jackie added: "We're not putting a timeline on it. When we do it, we want it to work first time and we want it to be perfect."

The independent coffee chain hopes to fill a gap in the high street in Ipswich when they finally open.

Mr Allen said previously: "We have something to bring that Ipswich doesn't have at the moment, I think we have something to give to the town.

"Ipswich is the capital town of Suffolk - it's an unusual town, very diverse,"

The new branch is expected to create around 30 jobs in Ipswich which will provide a welcome boost for the town.

He believes the company can find their own place in the already crowded coffee shop market in the town by offering a bespoke experience and playing to their Suffolk links.

Mambos offered Mexican food served in a lively environment and was also popular with late-night revellers in the town.