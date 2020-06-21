One person injured following collision on village road

A road traffic collision in Honington has left one person injured Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services have been called to a collision in Honington where one person has been injured.

Crews were called to Green Lane in the village, at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

It’s not known what vehicles were involved in the collision at this stage.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that one person had been injured but said that their injuries were not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Three fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth were called to a scene and called a stop on their attendance at around 2.15pm.