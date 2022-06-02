Pat Church has been the face of the Abbeygate Cinema for decade - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Abbeygate cinema legend Pat Church has been awarded a British Empire Medal after spending 57 years working at the Bury St Edmunds cinema.

Mr Church, now 75, has had to work very hard on occasions to keep the cinema open as it came under threat - he has worked to find new owners and ensure it has a future.

For many years he was general manager and helped on recent developments which look to have assured the future of the Hatter Street cinema building.

He also worked hard to welcome people with disabilities, families with young children and other groups to the cinema.

Although he has retired as general manager, he still does some work there as front of house manager and is well known as the face of the cinema.

And five years ago he wrote his autobiography detailing the struggles he had faced in keeping the cinema open during decades of change for the entertainment industry.



