Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

A developer has submitted plans to build 80 ‘high-quality’ homes in Grundisburgh.

Hopkins Homes has submitted proposals to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to build a housing development in land off Chapel Road.

Included in the scheme would be 26 affordable homes on a site that has been earmarked for housing by East Suffolk Council.

A large public open space, play area, and further open and amenity spaces will also be created as part of the plans.

The new development will be served to the south by a main entrance from a new junction on Park Road, while there will also be a private drive access from Chapel Road to two of the homes.

Hopkins Homes said it decided to submit the application after consulting with the community earlier this year, with the developer saying it took feedback from villagers on board before finalising the plans.

However, the inclusion of the land, known locally as Chapel Field, in the East Suffolk Local Plan for housing at the start of last year sparked a backlash from the community.

Many complaints centred on claims that Suffolk Coastal District Council, now part of East Suffolk, had not consulted with residents before the land was included in the plan.

Neighbours, many of whom fear new homes would have a negative impact on the village, have been expecting Hopkins Homes to submit the application for a large housing development for several months.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “We are pleased to submit our plans to create an attractive and high-quality new collection of houses on land allocated for housing in Grundisburgh.

“Our plans have been created after extensive consultation with the local community and other statutory authorities to ensure the development is suitable and meets local needs.

“Hopkins Homes is acutely aware of the importance of supporting local authorities to provide more homes to tackle the chronic shortage of new houses both locally and nationally.

“As with all our plans, we have taken the time to design an attractive development of homes, amenities and landscaping that will blend in with and enhance its surroundings.”

