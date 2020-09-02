E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

PUBLISHED: 12:45 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 02 September 2020

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Archant

A developer has submitted plans to build 80 ‘high-quality’ homes in Grundisburgh.

Hopkins Homes has submitted proposals to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to build a housing development in land off Chapel Road.

Included in the scheme would be 26 affordable homes on a site that has been earmarked for housing by East Suffolk Council.

A large public open space, play area, and further open and amenity spaces will also be created as part of the plans.

MORE: Suffolk Coastal Local Plan proposals sparks village anger

The new development will be served to the south by a main entrance from a new junction on Park Road, while there will also be a private drive access from Chapel Road to two of the homes.

Hopkins Homes said it decided to submit the application after consulting with the community earlier this year, with the developer saying it took feedback from villagers on board before finalising the plans.

You may also want to watch:

However, the inclusion of the land, known locally as Chapel Field, in the East Suffolk Local Plan for housing at the start of last year sparked a backlash from the community.

Many complaints centred on claims that Suffolk Coastal District Council, now part of East Suffolk, had not consulted with residents before the land was included in the plan.

Neighbours, many of whom fear new homes would have a negative impact on the village, have been expecting Hopkins Homes to submit the application for a large housing development for several months.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “We are pleased to submit our plans to create an attractive and high-quality new collection of houses on land allocated for housing in Grundisburgh.

“Our plans have been created after extensive consultation with the local community and other statutory authorities to ensure the development is suitable and meets local needs.

“Hopkins Homes is acutely aware of the importance of supporting local authorities to provide more homes to tackle the chronic shortage of new houses both locally and nationally.

“As with all our plans, we have taken the time to design an attractive development of homes, amenities and landscaping that will blend in with and enhance its surroundings.”

MORE: Developer to seek permission for 80 homes in village

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Which Suffolk restaurants are extending the Eat Out to Help Out deal?

Where in Suffolk and north Essex is continuing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in September? Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA IMAGES/GOOGLE MAPS/THE UNRULY PIG/GREGG BROWN

Suffolk creativity showcased in Arts in Celebration event

Christopher Green conducts an orchestral rehearsal before lockdown. Prof Green is one of the architects of the Arts in Celebration event on September 27 Picture: Geoff Rogers

Man fights off knife-wielding robber

A man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

All aboard! Delight as new bus service starts in village

Peasenhall residents turned out to celebrate the return of the 522 bus service to the village Picture: LAURENCE MOSS

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES