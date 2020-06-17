Housebuilder launches support scheme to help farms, bakeries, shops, pubs and others

Community businesses across Suffolk and north Essex struggling throughout the Covid-19 crisis are now eligible for support from housebuilding firm Hopkins Homes.

Firms, from farms to bakeries and shops to pubs, will be able to apply for support from Hopkins Homes thanks to a new partnership with national charity the Plunkett Foundation.

The charity helps rural communities tackle issues their businesses face, while promoting the social impact they have on the areas they support – including combatting poverty, health and loneliness.

It is hoped the new partnership will aid local businesses through one-to-one support groups, cashflow advice, business management and volunteer recruitment.

Among the companies who have already been helped include the community-run Duke of Marlborough pub in Somersham, which had feared the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maggie James, a member of the pub’s committee, said: “The coronavirus crisis has been an extremely challenging time for our community pub and other community businesses across Suffolk, and this new support scheme from Hopkins and Plunkett will really help us and others across the county.

“We hope to re-open soon and need more guidance on Covid-19 to ensure our customers and staff are safe.”

James Hopkins, executive chairman and founder of Hopkins Homes, said the impacts of coronavirus have made him look at his community in a new way.

Mr Hopkins added: “The coronavirus pandemic has made everybody take a step back and consider the needs and well-being of their communities in a different way. Hopkins Homes is no exception.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with the Plunkett Foundation to support community businesses across the region we operate in as they emerge from this pandemic.

“Together, we hope to make a real difference and ease the burden of recovery for community groups so they can continue to make valuable, lasting contributions to support the many people that rely on them.”

Those interested in applying for support through the Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme can do so by contacting emailing the Plunkett Foundation.