Housebuilder gives 6 Suffolk charities £4,500 each to help during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:28 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 12 June 2020

James Hopkins, executive chairman of Hopkins Homes. Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Archant

Developer Hopkins Homes has given six Suffolk charities £4,500 each to support their work with victims of domestic abuse and vulnerable children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis has brought significant new challenges for people facing violence at home, with the lockdown making it harder for many to escape abuse or seek support.

Many charities have also been forced to stop face-to-face services for victims, even though online counselling and support is still available.

However, the demand for services is expected to grow as the lockdown is gradually lifted.

As such, the Hopkins Charitable Fund is working with the Suffolk Community Foundation to help domestic abuse, domestic violence and sexual abuse charities increase their services.

The six charities to receive £4,500 are:

■ Bury Women’s Aid, which provides a variety of support to anyone affected by domestic abuse

■ Lighthouse Women’s Aid, an independent charity working with women, young people and children affected by domestic abuse

■ Fresh Start new beginnings, which supports children who have suffered from sexual abuse, as well as their families

■ Waveney Domestic Abuse and Violence Forum, a first port of call for people who have been abused

■ Survivors in Transition, which provides specialist support for male and female survivors of sexual abuse, exploitation or violence

■ Suffolk Rape Crisis, which helps women and girls aged 14 and above who have experienced any form of sexual violence

James Hopkins, executive chairman of Hopkins Homes, said: “We want to donate to causes facing additional strain as a result of the exceptional circumstances driven by coronavirus.

“Charities and community groups supporting vulnerable people and victims of abuse anticipate an increase in demand of 25% after lockdown, so these organisations need to have capacity increased ready for immediate support once lockdown is lifted.

“We hope this helps to support some of the people most in need.”

Stephen Singleton, chief executive of the Suffolk Community Foundation, added: “Charities and community groups are facing a huge challenge and it is thanks to the generous donations from businesses that they are able to meet demand and prepare for the future.

“We give our utmost thanks to Hopkins Homes for supporting community groups in Suffolk doing vital work, supporting the most vulnerable during the crisis.”

The Hopkins Charitable Fund pledged in 2017 to donate £500,000 over the course of five years to charities and community groups across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

For more information about Hopkins Homes, visit www.hopkinshomes.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

