Housebuilder gives 6 Suffolk charities £4,500 each to help during coronavirus crisis

James Hopkins, executive chairman of Hopkins Homes. Picture: HOPKINS HOMES Archant

Developer Hopkins Homes has given six Suffolk charities £4,500 each to support their work with victims of domestic abuse and vulnerable children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coronavirus crisis has brought significant new challenges for people facing violence at home, with the lockdown making it harder for many to escape abuse or seek support.

MORE: Victims of domestic abuse face ‘very scary’ time during Covid-19 outbreak

Many charities have also been forced to stop face-to-face services for victims, even though online counselling and support is still available.

However, the demand for services is expected to grow as the lockdown is gradually lifted.

MORE: Rise in reported domestic abuse expected as lockdown eases

As such, the Hopkins Charitable Fund is working with the Suffolk Community Foundation to help domestic abuse, domestic violence and sexual abuse charities increase their services.

The six charities to receive £4,500 are:

■ Bury Women’s Aid, which provides a variety of support to anyone affected by domestic abuse

■ Lighthouse Women’s Aid, an independent charity working with women, young people and children affected by domestic abuse

You may also want to watch:

■ Fresh Start new beginnings, which supports children who have suffered from sexual abuse, as well as their families

■ Waveney Domestic Abuse and Violence Forum, a first port of call for people who have been abused

■ Survivors in Transition, which provides specialist support for male and female survivors of sexual abuse, exploitation or violence

■ Suffolk Rape Crisis, which helps women and girls aged 14 and above who have experienced any form of sexual violence

James Hopkins, executive chairman of Hopkins Homes, said: “We want to donate to causes facing additional strain as a result of the exceptional circumstances driven by coronavirus.

“Charities and community groups supporting vulnerable people and victims of abuse anticipate an increase in demand of 25% after lockdown, so these organisations need to have capacity increased ready for immediate support once lockdown is lifted.

“We hope this helps to support some of the people most in need.”

Stephen Singleton, chief executive of the Suffolk Community Foundation, added: “Charities and community groups are facing a huge challenge and it is thanks to the generous donations from businesses that they are able to meet demand and prepare for the future.

“We give our utmost thanks to Hopkins Homes for supporting community groups in Suffolk doing vital work, supporting the most vulnerable during the crisis.”

The Hopkins Charitable Fund pledged in 2017 to donate £500,000 over the course of five years to charities and community groups across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

For more information about Hopkins Homes, visit www.hopkinshomes.co.uk