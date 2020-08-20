‘Generous’ housebuilder gives volunteer centre £3,000 to help buy PPE

A volunteer centre hit by the extra costs of PPE during the Covid-19 crisis has benefited from a £3,000 donation from developer Hopkins Homes.

Halesworth Volunteer Centre has provided a vital service for hundreds of people since the UK went in to lockdown during March.

It has helped to deliver medication, groceries and other essentials to those who have been unable to leave their home during the pandemic.

However, centre manager Emma Healey said: “With this, does come additional costs to cover the likes of PPE equipment.”

So Hopkins Homes made a £3,000 donation from its Charitable Fund, which has been refocused to support community groups and charities helping the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

James Hopkins, executive chairman of Hopkins Homes, said: “I have great respect for the essential work being carried out by the Halesworth Volunteer Centre team and I have previously visited the centre to see first-hand the tremendous effort they put in to helping the community.

“Even though we are now easing out of lockdown, the work of charities and community groups to support those in need is far from over.

“People will still be at home choosing to shield and we are pleased to be able to provide this donation to Halesworth Volunteer Centre to allow the charity to maintain its capacity to look after the most vulnerable.”

Ms Healey added: “This very generous donation from our friends at Hopkins Homes will be incredibly helpful in alleviating the pressure of this extra cost.

“We recognise that many of our service users are likely to remain at home for the immediate future because of their age and vulnerability and we want to make sure we can continue to provide them with everything they need.

“This is a completely new period for us all and health and safety is of paramount importance.”

As part of its 2017 pledge, the Hopkins Charitable Fund aims to donate £500,000 over the course of five years to charities and community groups across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

It has already made substantial donations during the coronavirus crisis, giving £4,500 each to Bury Women’s Aid, Lighthouse Women’s Aid, Fresh Start new beginnings, Waveney Domestic Abuse and Violence Forum, Survivors in Transition and Suffolk Rape Crisis.