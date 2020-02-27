£7,000 up for grabs for one of these five Suffolk charities

Joshua Hopkins presents a £10,000 donation to the winners of the Hopkins Homes Suffolk Charity vote in 2018. From left, Emma Healey of Halesworth Volunteer Centre, Grace Connor Batterbee from IHAG, Joshua Hopkins, Henry Wilson from Reach Community Projects and Andrea Pittock from Suffolk Community Foundation. Picture: HOPKINS HOMES Archant

One of these five Suffolk organisations will get a £7,000 boost in their efforts to make a difference to people's lives - thanks to a windfall from a housebuilder's charitable fund.

The Hopkins Homes Suffolk Charity vote will also award prizes of £2,000 and £1,000 to second and third place organisations in a public poll, which began on Monday, February 24 and closes on Friday, March 13.

The developer gives away a total of £10,000 to good causes in the county each year.

For 2020, it has worked with the Suffolk Community Foundation to draw up a shortlist of charities working to improve homelessness, deprivation and vulnerable people.

The five organisations in the running this year are:

■ EPIC Dad, which focuses on supporting fathers, father-figures and families through the challenges of preparing for parenthood and beyond.

■ Families In Need (FIND), which offers food, personal care items, furniture, bedding and household appliances to help those experiencing poverty and isolation in Ipswich.

■ Gatehouse, which provides services to vulnerable people in West Suffolk who are living with mental health issues including dementia.

■ Just42, which delivers innovative, high-quality and professional youth and children's work; facilitating the social, emotional, physical and spiritual development of children and young people.

■ Rural Coffee Caravan, which delivers information and friendship across Suffolk. Over coffee and homemade cakes friendships are forged and information shared.

Joshua Hopkins, of the Hopkins Charitable Fund, said: "We are very excited to launch the charity vote for Suffolk.

"The five charities have been shortlisted for the outstanding contribution they make to the lives of so many in the area.

"The vote is a great way for the charities to galvanise their current supporters, reach out to new ones and they could also receive a significant donation."

Stephen Singleton, chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation, added: "This is a great way for the shortlisted charities to spread the word about their current schemes and future projects, I'd urge everyone to take a look at the charities and make their choice.

"The generous donation from Hopkins Homes will significantly help the chosen charities to continue their excellent hard work in our communities."

To vote, click here.