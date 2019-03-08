E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

PUBLISHED: 18:30 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 15 October 2019

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Archant

A consultation is to be held into the proposed construction of 150 new homes in a Suffolk village - which would leave it more than twice its current size.

Concerns about the proposed site were raised earlier this year when the then Suffolk Coastal District Council identified the land as a possible plot for housing in the final draft of its local plan.

The new development would back on to an existing estate in Wickham Market, known as Wickham Place, but would be on land classed as Pettistree.

Now, developers Hopkins Homes are to hold a consultation into its vision for the land.

Hopkins are hoping to build 150 new properties, including bungalows and family homes, at the site with open space to be included on the site.

Jeff Hallett, chair of Pettistree Parish Council, had initially raised concerns about the site following its inclusion in the local plan draft.

"We feel very concerned and worried," said Mr Hallett, "It's a complete nonsense."

Mr Hallett said it was particularly concerning for Pettistree as the new estate would be twice the size of the existing village which currently has just over 80 homes.

"What will happen with all the services people will need," said Mr Hallett, "they will be in Wickham Market."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hallett said he was also concerned about the impact that the new homes would have on the surrounding countryside.

"The lovely views of the spire will be lost," said Mr Hallett.

However, Hopkins Homes says that it wants to create a quality development on the site and is looking forward to receiving feedback on the plans.

Simon Bryan, development director of Hopkins Homes, said: "We are looking forward to presenting our plans to create up to 150 high-quality new homes in Pettistree parish.

"The site has been proposed as being suitable for residential development in the forthcoming Suffolk Coastal Local Plan.

"Our proposal includes a mix of bungalows, smaller homes and family homes, including affordable housing, together with areas of public open space and a children's play area."

The consultation will take place on Wednesday, October 16 between 3pm and 7.30pm at Wickham Market village hall.

The plans will be available to view on Hopkins' project website.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk finance boss quits after row over county council tax bills

Suffolk county councillor Richard Smith Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Landmark hall joins in Wave of Light to support Baby Loss Awareness Week

Helmingham Hall illuminated for Wave of Light to support Baby Loss Awareness Week. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Review: Nourish Café, Newbourne - wholesome dishes using locally sourced produce

A child's portion of the sweetcorn and coconut chowder

Vegan stall: ‘Our sausage rolls are better than Greggs’ offering’

Sam Worrall and Emma Wonnacott are bringing their vegan food to Framlingham Market Picture: Bohemian Wrapspuddy

Man, 34, accused of raping schoolgirl to face trial

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists