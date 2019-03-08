Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT Archant

A consultation is to be held into the proposed construction of 150 new homes in a Suffolk village - which would leave it more than twice its current size.

Concerns about the proposed site were raised earlier this year when the then Suffolk Coastal District Council identified the land as a possible plot for housing in the final draft of its local plan.

The new development would back on to an existing estate in Wickham Market, known as Wickham Place, but would be on land classed as Pettistree.

Now, developers Hopkins Homes are to hold a consultation into its vision for the land.

Hopkins are hoping to build 150 new properties, including bungalows and family homes, at the site with open space to be included on the site.

Jeff Hallett, chair of Pettistree Parish Council, had initially raised concerns about the site following its inclusion in the local plan draft.

"We feel very concerned and worried," said Mr Hallett, "It's a complete nonsense."

Mr Hallett said it was particularly concerning for Pettistree as the new estate would be twice the size of the existing village which currently has just over 80 homes.

"What will happen with all the services people will need," said Mr Hallett, "they will be in Wickham Market."

Mr Hallett said he was also concerned about the impact that the new homes would have on the surrounding countryside.

"The lovely views of the spire will be lost," said Mr Hallett.

However, Hopkins Homes says that it wants to create a quality development on the site and is looking forward to receiving feedback on the plans.

Simon Bryan, development director of Hopkins Homes, said: "We are looking forward to presenting our plans to create up to 150 high-quality new homes in Pettistree parish.

"The site has been proposed as being suitable for residential development in the forthcoming Suffolk Coastal Local Plan.

"Our proposal includes a mix of bungalows, smaller homes and family homes, including affordable housing, together with areas of public open space and a children's play area."

The consultation will take place on Wednesday, October 16 between 3pm and 7.30pm at Wickham Market village hall.

The plans will be available to view on Hopkins' project website.