Village set for more expansion – another 136 homes planned

Wickham Market is set for more new homes on its edge Picture: MIKE PAGE Archant

Developers are drawing up plans for 136 homes on farmland on the edge of one of Suffolk’s growing communities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The land earmarked for 136 homes on the road leading into Wickham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The land earmarked for 136 homes on the road leading into Wickham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The properties will technically be in Pettistree but not near the village hub and will be built adjoining another new estate in Wickham Market.

Hopkins Homes is preparing to submit a planning application to East Suffolk Council for the project on a field alongside the B1438 road entering Wickham Market from the A12, effectively the next phase of the new Morris Road homes between High Street and Chapel Lane.

The 14-acre site is already allocated in the Local Plan as suitable for 150 homes.

Hopkins Homes is proposing a scheme for 136 homes including bungalows, one and two-bedroom homes, a variety of family homes and self-build dwellings. One in three of the properties – 34 in total – will be affordable housing.

You may also want to watch:

The development will also include public open space and landscaped areas.

The Local Plan says the mix of housing should include homes to meet the needs of older people. Land should also be set aside or made available for the provision of an new early years facility if needed.

Geoff Armstrong, director of Armstrong Rigg Planning, on behalf of Hopkins Homes, said the increase in population has been planned for and mitigation – facilities and infrastructure required – will be provided in the form of Community Infrastructure Levy and legal agreement contribitions.

He said: “The proposed development would comprise 136 dwellings, with a resulting increase in population that would increase economic spend, job requirements and social and community needs in the local area.

“It is also worth noting the beneficial economic effects of the proposed development in terms of local investment during construction and an increase in available spend in the local economy. Based on an average weekly household spend of £258 (ONS 2011) on local goods and services, the addition of 136 dwellings would generate £1,824,576 per annum of spend in the local economy.”

The proposals offered “an appropriate and complementary level of development to the existing settlement of Wickham Market” and would be sensitively designed.

He said: “The effect of the change in the character of the site will be mitigated through careful design and landscaping and the loss of agricultural land is not significant when considered in the local context and by reason of the site’s size its development would not impact on agricultural land as either a national, regional or local resource. We therefore consider that the characteristics of the impacts cannot be defined as significant.”