Police are looking for car which failed to stop in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 17:58 23 April 2019

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a Vauxhall Zafira and a Nissan Qashqai outside Tesco Express in Horringer Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a Vauxhall Zafira and a Nissan Qashqai outside Tesco Express in Horringer Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The blue-coloured car collided with two stationary vehicles without stopping at the scene.

The car collided with a Vauxhall Zafira and a Nissan Qashqai while they were parked outside Tesco Express in Horringer Road.

The incident happened on Easter Sunday, April 21, at about 1.30pm in the Stamford Court shopping area.

Police say that someone driving what is believed to be a blue car collided with the two vehicles, which were both parked at the time, before driving away.

Nobody was in either of the parked cars during the collisions, with no injuries being reported.

A spokesman for Suffolk police added that a witness is said to have come forward at the time, giving information to a shop worker without leaving their contact details.

Police would like to speak with this person, or anybody else that may have witnessed the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Lisa Yorke on 101, or 01285 774086.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

