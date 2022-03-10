Film crews shoot new horror movie in Framlingham

Actor Scott McGlynn recorded the film in Framlingham in east Suffolk - Credit: Jagged Edge Productions/Sophie Storm K/citizenside.com

Film crews have been shooting a new horror movie in Framlingham.

Jagged Edge Productions has been using the east Suffolk countryside to shoot its new horror flick, Summoning Bloody Mary 2.

Filming took place last week during the day and night over a seven-day period.

The feature film is a sequel to 2021 release Summoning Bloody Mary, which can be viewed on YouTube.

While the actors took a break from filming the new movie, some of the film crew took time to visit nearby Framlingham Castle.

Film crews visited Framlingham Castle while they were shooting in Suffolk - Credit: Gregg Brown

Actor Scott McGlynn, who is starring in the movie, gave fans a preview of what to expect when the film is released.

He said: "I'm lucky to be part of this production.

"This film has more twists and turns from the first movie and is the next level of Bloody Mary."

The Welsh actor, who has also featured also added that Suffolk "looked so beautiful going through" and said he would be looking to come back.

The shooting of this movie coincided with a separate action film being shot on Ipswich Waterfront last week in what has been a busy time for the Suffolk's film industry.

Summoning Bloody Mary 2 is set to release later this year.