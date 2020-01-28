Appeal after horse has tail cut
PUBLISHED: 16:39 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 28 January 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after the tail of a horse was found cut by an unknown person near Woodbridge.
The incident happened on Saturday, January 25 at some point between 6am and 3.30pm near to Hall Road in Little Bealings.
A police spokesman said: "The owner of a black and white cob horse had placed it out into a field at about 6am and brought it in at around 3.30pm and found the tail had been cut by an unknown object and person."
Anyone who witnesses any suspicious circumstances where other horses are tampered with should report it to police, quoting crime reference 37/5703/20.