Saddles stolen during livery yard break-in

PUBLISHED: 13:37 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 15 January 2020

A number of saddles have been stolen from a livery yard in Exning, near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A number of saddles have been stolen from a livery yard in Exning after thieves broke into their tack room.

It is believed thieves used a wheelbarrow to transport stolen items from the livery yard to their vehicle Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEIt is believed thieves used a wheelbarrow to transport stolen items from the livery yard to their vehicle Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The yard in North End Road had its main gate padlock removed at some point between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday, January 10.

Thieves then forced entry to the tack room and lockers inside, stealing a number of saddles, tack and horse feed.

A dressage saddle was among the items stolen.

Police believe they may have used a wheelbarrow to transport the stolen goods to a vehicle.

Local traders are now also being warned to be alert in case they are offered any of the stolen goods for sale.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious on Friday evening or has been offered any of the tacks for sale are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/2127/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

