15-year-old boy qualifies for same horse show at identical age as mum

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:00 PM July 31, 2021   
Tom Bartrup has followed in the footsteps of his mum Gillian Brewis by qualifying for the horse show at age of 15. 

Suffolk's Thomas Bartrup has followed in the footsteps of his mum Gillian Brewis by qualifying for the Horse of the Year Show at age of 15. - Credit: Supplied by Gillian Brewis

A 15-year-old boy has qualified for the same horse show at an identical age as his mum did back in the 1980s. 

Thomas Bartrup, from Borley, near Long Melford and Sudbury, has followed in the footsteps of Gillian Brewis by qualifying for the Horse of the Year Show at the age of 15.

She could not be prouder that Thomas has carried on the mantle for her family of horse riding enthusiasts. 

The EADT article from 1986

The EADT article from 1986 about Gillian Brewis qulifying for Horse of the Year Show. - Credit: Gillian Brewis

"I'm a very proud mum," she said. "History is living again. He's 15 and I was 15. 

"He's worked so hard."

Thomas Bartrup from Borley

Thomas Bartrup from Borley - Credit: Gillian Brewis

Back in 1986, the EADT covered "promising young rider" 15-year-old Gillian, who would later compete in horse competitions until Thomas was born.

She did not win anything on her first outing in the Newcomer section at the show but thinks Thomas will do one better than she did at that age.  

"Actually, he's better than me. She added. "He's so passionate about it."

Thomas has qualified for the Newcomers and Foxhunter category at HOYS, the culmination of the end of the British equestrian events season every year.

Thomas Bartrup showjumping

Thomas Bartrup showjumping - Credit: Gillian Brewis

He was not always so into horses but has really taken to his steed Finn, known as Rynnstone Thunder at competitions, who he has trained after getting him from Ireland. 

"I am really pleased," Thomas said. "I had the pony as a youngster and now to produce the poney from a young foal. 

"It's a big deal, quality show."

Thomas has also just finished his GCSEs but does not want to go to college next year. 

Finn, known as Rynnstone Thunder at competitions

Finn, known as Rynnstone Thunder at competitions - Credit: Gillian Brewis

Instead, Sarah Hancock has offered him a job at the stables over the summer and he hopes to secure an apprenticeship to further his equestrian passion. 

He added he does not care much about his school results and is more looking forward to competing nationally. 

"I am looking forward to this and the big atmosphere as well. 

"I hope I perform well."

The Horse of the Year Show is on at the NEC Birmingham from October 6 to 10. It will be broadcasted on Sky channel 253.

