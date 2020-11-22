Horse owners warned after reports of suspicious activity around equine premises

Horse owners are being urged to remain vigilant Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto marlenka

Police are urging horse owners to be vigilant following reports of suspicious activity around equine facilities in Suffolk.

Sgt Brian Calver of the Rural and Wildlfe Crime Team in Suffol at the rural crime meeting in Lavenham Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS Sgt Brian Calver of the Rural and Wildlfe Crime Team in Suffol at the rural crime meeting in Lavenham Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Sergeant Brian Calver, from Suffolk police’s rural crime team, said there have been reports of suspicious vehicles loitering around equine premises and urged people to get details and to continue to contact the force.

“We’ve had a few reports of suspicious activity where people have been a little concerned about vehicles seen in the area, “ he said. “People have seen people loitering and when they’ve been seen, they’ve driven off – that type of thing.

“Sometimes it may be someone who is genuinely lost but we know it’s a tactic that people who commit these crimes will use. They’ll drive into empty yards and if there is someone there who they weren’t expecting, they’ll either make out they’re lost or come up with some other story. Then it could well be them, or an associate of theirs, will come back at another time and help themselves to your property.

“That’s why we encourage people if you do get a vehicle, get the details and report it to us – and it’s good that people are reporting it. So I’m basically warning people to be alert to visitors and vehicles and review their security to make sure they don’t become a victim.”

Sgt Calver said that criminals will target any horse equipment or accessories of value, with saddles being a prize target.

He said: “Some of the biggest targets are saddles, because they are worth a lot of money, and a lot of the other tack can cost a fair bit of money too. Anything that’s got a bit of value to it.

“They’re the sorts of things that we recommend to people that if it’s feasible, take them home. If you do have to leave them in a stable or tack yard, make sure you use the most secure building you’ve got there and and make sure you’ve got the best locks on there, with good lighting, good CCTV, alarms, anything which can stop people getting access or at least slowing them down.”

The rural officer added how important it is to mark equine equipment so it can be easily identified if stolen.

“One good idea is paint something on the roof of your horse trailer – your postcode or something obvious – so that if we get a tip off or we’re flying a drone then we can identify it really easily from the air,” he added.

“Also I’d urge people to consider some sort of tracker in you saddle or to make some distinguishing marks on it so we could identify it should the need arise.”