Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sad announcement from zoo as 'adorable' horse dies

PUBLISHED: 16:53 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 15 May 2019

Meg the Shire Horse has lived at Colchester Zoo in Essex since 2009 Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Meg the Shire Horse has lived at Colchester Zoo in Essex since 2009 Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

COLCHESTER ZOO

Colchester Zoo have paid tribute to one of their much loved residents that died this morning.

Colchester Zoo have paid tribute to visitor favourite Meg the Shire Horse Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOColchester Zoo have paid tribute to visitor favourite Meg the Shire Horse Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

The death of Meg the Shire Horse, who has lived at the Essex zoo since 2009, has led to emotional tributes on the zoo's Facebook page with families posting how much they will miss seeing her when they visit.

Colchester Zoo said: " Meg led a very happy life with us, she had an adorable personality and loved spending time out in the fields with the other horses but equally she enjoyed interacting with the public in the zoo and so became a firm favourite amongst visitors.

You may also want to watch:

"Meg was a beautiful horse and will be sadly missed by the zoo family."

For the last six months Meg had been suffering with Uveitis, an inflammation of inside the eye which led to significant sight loss.

The zoo said on their Facebook page: " As the days have been longer and brighter the Uveitis was becoming more uncomfortable for Meg and there was no further treatment available for her therefore the kindest but most difficult decision was made to put Meg to sleep."

Families who visit Colchester Zoo have been posting on Facebook about how much they will miss seeing Meg Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOFamilies who visit Colchester Zoo have been posting on Facebook about how much they will miss seeing Meg Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where are Ipswich Town ranked in the top English clubs of the last 50 years?

Ipswich Town are in the top 15 English clubs of the last 50 years, according to Sky Sports. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists