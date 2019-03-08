Sad announcement from zoo as 'adorable' horse dies

Colchester Zoo have paid tribute to one of their much loved residents that died this morning.

Colchester Zoo have paid tribute to visitor favourite Meg the Shire Horse Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Colchester Zoo have paid tribute to visitor favourite Meg the Shire Horse Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

The death of Meg the Shire Horse, who has lived at the Essex zoo since 2009, has led to emotional tributes on the zoo's Facebook page with families posting how much they will miss seeing her when they visit.

Colchester Zoo said: " Meg led a very happy life with us, she had an adorable personality and loved spending time out in the fields with the other horses but equally she enjoyed interacting with the public in the zoo and so became a firm favourite amongst visitors.

"Meg was a beautiful horse and will be sadly missed by the zoo family."

For the last six months Meg had been suffering with Uveitis, an inflammation of inside the eye which led to significant sight loss.

The zoo said on their Facebook page: " As the days have been longer and brighter the Uveitis was becoming more uncomfortable for Meg and there was no further treatment available for her therefore the kindest but most difficult decision was made to put Meg to sleep."