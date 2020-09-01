Fire crews rescue horse trapped in thick hedging

A horse which had become stuck in a ditch in Brundish and was trapped in thick hedging had to be rescued by firefighters.

Fire crews from Stradbroke and Ipswich were called to rescue a horse, named Ted, in The Street in Brundish on Sunday evening.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue service said Ted had become stuck on the edge of a ditch in thick hedging and was unable to get free.

The spokesman added: “The horse was safely removed from the hedges by firefighters and was left with its owner with just a few minor injuries!”