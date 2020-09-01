Fire crews rescue horse trapped in thick hedging
PUBLISHED: 14:42 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 01 September 2020
SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
A horse which had become stuck in a ditch in Brundish and was trapped in thick hedging had to be rescued by firefighters.
Fire crews from Stradbroke and Ipswich were called to rescue a horse, named Ted, in The Street in Brundish on Sunday evening.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue service said Ted had become stuck on the edge of a ditch in thick hedging and was unable to get free.
The spokesman added: “The horse was safely removed from the hedges by firefighters and was left with its owner with just a few minor injuries!”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.