Stranded horse trapped in ditch full of water is rescued

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:52 AM August 9, 2021   
A 21-year-old horse has been rescued from a ditch full of water by fire crews

A 21-year-old horse was rescued from a ditch full of water by fire crews - Credit: Essex Fire Service

A stranded horse was rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck in a ditch full of water.

Crews from Colchester, Chelmsford and the Urban Search and Rescue were called to Elmstead just after 2.20pm yesterday.

On arrival, crews reported that a large, 21-year-old horse was in a ditch full of water and unable to get up. 

Crews reassured the horse alongside a vet and worked with a nearby farmer to lift the horse out of the ditch and back onto her feet by 3.56pm.

After being checked over by the vet, the horse was able to trot off happily with her owners. 

After a check up with the vet the horse was able to trot off with her owners

After a check-up with the vet, the horse was able to trot off with her owners - Credit: Essex Fire Service

Incident commandeer Dave Bond said: “Thanks to the crews for their hard work in difficult conditions, it was great to see the horse trotting off happily.

"Incidents like this highlight the variety of skills firefighters are required to have in order to achieve successful outcomes.”

