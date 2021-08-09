Stranded horse trapped in ditch full of water is rescued
- Credit: Essex Fire Service
A stranded horse was rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck in a ditch full of water.
Crews from Colchester, Chelmsford and the Urban Search and Rescue were called to Elmstead just after 2.20pm yesterday.
On arrival, crews reported that a large, 21-year-old horse was in a ditch full of water and unable to get up.
Crews reassured the horse alongside a vet and worked with a nearby farmer to lift the horse out of the ditch and back onto her feet by 3.56pm.
After being checked over by the vet, the horse was able to trot off happily with her owners.
You may also want to watch:
Incident commandeer Dave Bond said: “Thanks to the crews for their hard work in difficult conditions, it was great to see the horse trotting off happily.
"Incidents like this highlight the variety of skills firefighters are required to have in order to achieve successful outcomes.”
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
- 2 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
- 3 Man taken to hospital following Sudbury assault
- 4 Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'
- 5 'We would've loved to have kept him' - Pompey boss Cowley on Jacobs
- 6 Your second chance to see Red Arrows this weekend
- 7 Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof
- 8 Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 30s dies
- 9 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
- 10 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-2 draw with Morecambe