Four fire engines called to rescue horse from ditch
Published: 9:05 PM November 2, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Four fire engines were called to reports of a horse stuck in a ditch in Earl Soham this afternoon.
Engines from Framlingham, Debenham, and two from Ipswich Princes Street were dispatched to Brandeston Road, where they found the horse stuck in a ditch at around 5.45pm.
The crews worked with a vet to safely release the animal from the mud-filled ditch.
This has now been completed, and a stop was called at 8.19pm.