East Anglian Daily Times

Four fire engines called to rescue horse from ditch

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:05 PM November 2, 2021
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the incident

Four fire engines were called to reports of a horse stuck in a ditch in Earl Soham this afternoon.

Engines from Framlingham, Debenham, and two from Ipswich Princes Street were dispatched to Brandeston Road, where they found the horse stuck in a ditch at around 5.45pm.

The crews worked with a vet to safely release the animal from the mud-filled ditch. 

This has now been completed, and a stop was called at 8.19pm. 


Suffolk

