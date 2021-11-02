Four fire engines called to rescue horse from ditch

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the incident - Credit: Archant

Four fire engines were called to reports of a horse stuck in a ditch in Earl Soham this afternoon.

Engines from Framlingham, Debenham, and two from Ipswich Princes Street were dispatched to Brandeston Road, where they found the horse stuck in a ditch at around 5.45pm.

The crews worked with a vet to safely release the animal from the mud-filled ditch.

This has now been completed, and a stop was called at 8.19pm.



