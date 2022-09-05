News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Horse rescued by fire crews after falling into swimming pool

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:46 AM September 5, 2022
Updated: 10:24 AM September 5, 2022
An elderly horse was rescued from a swimming pool by firefighters

An elderly horse was rescued from a swimming pool by firefighters - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A 26-year-old horse has been rescued by firefighters after it fell into a swimming pool at a home near the Suffolk coast.

Crews were called to the trapped animal in Wenhaston Lane in Blythburgh, near Southwold, at about 7.50pm on Sunday.

The Unimog was called to help rescue the trapped animal

The Unimog was called to help rescue the trapped animal - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A total of four engines from Wrentham, Halesworth and Lowestoft South fire stations were dispatched to the scene, with a stop being called by the fire service at 9.18pm.

Posting about the rescue on Facebook, Lowestoft fire station said: "Lowestoft South Red watch assisted on-call firefighters from Halesworth and Wrentham to rescue a 26-year-old male horse who had fallen into a swimming pool near Wenhaston. 

"Working closely with a local vet, specialist animal equipment and the Unimog crane were used to carefully lift him to safety."

The horse after it had been rescued by the fire service

The horse after it had been rescued by the fire service - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

It comes after other crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spent several hours working to rescue a horse who had become trapped in a ditch in a village near Newmarket on Saturday.

Suffolk

