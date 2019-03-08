Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Punch horse travels over 1000 miles to come home to Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 March 2019

Heather Glockling with Tallyho, who has recently returned from Majorca Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Heather Glockling with Tallyho, who has recently returned from Majorca Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk Punch horse has travelled over a 1000 miles to return home after living in Spain for the past 14 years.

The horse, known as Tallyho, was born in Eyke in 2005 but has spent much of his life living in Majorca, Spain.

Now he has returned to Suffolk to enjoy the next stage of his life.

Tallyho made quite the impression on the Balearic island, according to his new owner Heather Glockling, as he was much bigger than horses that already lived there.

“He caused a bit of a stir,” said Mrs Glockling, “he must stand about 18 hands high (6ft) and his feet are the size of dinner plates.”

Suffolk Punch Tallyho, has been brought back to Suffolk after his owner's circumstances changed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Punch Tallyho, has been brought back to Suffolk after his owner's circumstances changed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite his imposing size Tallyho enjoyed over a decade of living on the island where he spent time working on the island and attending festivals and children’s parties there.

Sadly his owner in Majorca was unable to look after him due to a change in personal circumstances.

Tallyho was also one of many horses to struggle with new mosquitos arriving on the island.

“He was in quite a state as a mosquito had attacked the horses,” said Mrs Glockling.

Tallyho travelled over 1000 miles to reach Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTallyho travelled over 1000 miles to reach Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After warm winters caused problems with grasses on the island Tallyho’s Spanish owner asked Mrs Glockling’s parents if they would take him back to England.

Instead Mrs Glockling and her husband David decided to take Tallyho on themselves and so the 1000 mile journey was arranged to bring him back to Suffolk.

Tallyho travelled through mainland Europe in a specialist vehicle and travelled through the Eurotunnel when poor weather forced him from taking a ferry.

In the end the journey took four days, and ended with him walking in Eyke to reach the farm.

Tallyho will now start a new life in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTallyho will now start a new life in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“He is doing really well,” said Mrs Glockling, “he has started gaining weight and his mane had grown back a bit by the time he came up.”

Mr and Mrs Glockling will now help Tallyho to keep gaining weight and condition before he takes part in shows later this year.

“He is lovely and can teach our young children and our young horses,” said Mrs Glockling.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First 2019 Suffolk Punch foal in the UK born in Suffolk

Fred is the first Suffolk Punch foal to be born in the UK this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stansted hopes upgrades will give passengers a ‘better airport experience’

Stansted Airport operators are making major investments in staff and facilities head of a busy summer Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Future of Suffolk’s Aldeburgh Festival assured as organisation merges

Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears standing in front of the recently completed Snape Maltings Concert Hall - 1969

Lowestoft chef downloaded indecent images of children

Chef Paul Dunn, of Lowestoft, has been given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court for downloading indecent images of children. Picture: ARCHANT

“All options will be considered” for special needs improvement as senior officers to be held to account

Gordon Jones said
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists