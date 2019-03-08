Punch horse travels over 1000 miles to come home to Suffolk

Heather Glockling with Tallyho, who has recently returned from Majorca Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk Punch horse has travelled over a 1000 miles to return home after living in Spain for the past 14 years.

The horse, known as Tallyho, was born in Eyke in 2005 but has spent much of his life living in Majorca, Spain.

Now he has returned to Suffolk to enjoy the next stage of his life.

Tallyho made quite the impression on the Balearic island, according to his new owner Heather Glockling, as he was much bigger than horses that already lived there.

“He caused a bit of a stir,” said Mrs Glockling, “he must stand about 18 hands high (6ft) and his feet are the size of dinner plates.”

Suffolk Punch Tallyho, has been brought back to Suffolk after his owner's circumstances changed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite his imposing size Tallyho enjoyed over a decade of living on the island where he spent time working on the island and attending festivals and children’s parties there.

Sadly his owner in Majorca was unable to look after him due to a change in personal circumstances.

Tallyho was also one of many horses to struggle with new mosquitos arriving on the island.

“He was in quite a state as a mosquito had attacked the horses,” said Mrs Glockling.

Tallyho travelled over 1000 miles to reach Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After warm winters caused problems with grasses on the island Tallyho’s Spanish owner asked Mrs Glockling’s parents if they would take him back to England.

Instead Mrs Glockling and her husband David decided to take Tallyho on themselves and so the 1000 mile journey was arranged to bring him back to Suffolk.

Tallyho travelled through mainland Europe in a specialist vehicle and travelled through the Eurotunnel when poor weather forced him from taking a ferry.

In the end the journey took four days, and ended with him walking in Eyke to reach the farm.

Tallyho will now start a new life in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“He is doing really well,” said Mrs Glockling, “he has started gaining weight and his mane had grown back a bit by the time he came up.”

Mr and Mrs Glockling will now help Tallyho to keep gaining weight and condition before he takes part in shows later this year.

“He is lovely and can teach our young children and our young horses,” said Mrs Glockling.