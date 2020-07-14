E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Horse riding equipment worth £30,000 stolen from barn

PUBLISHED: 11:08 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 14 July 2020

Horse riding equipment was stolen from a barn near Stowmarket, Suffolk police said (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for information after thousands of pounds worth of horse riding equipment were stolen from a barn near Stowmarket.

Suffolk police said the incident happened at some point between 3pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday at a property in Brockford Green.

During this time, a large quantity of horse riding equipment and gear related to horse drawn carriages were stolen from a barn.

A full list of the items stolen has yet to be drawn up by the victim, but so far it includes horse drawn whips and horse drawn harnesses.

The full value of the stolen goods is estimated to be around £30,000.

It is not currently known how many people may have been involved in the theft.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour during the time of the thefts or has knowledge of the goods’ whereabouts is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/39325/20.

