Fire crews called to horse stuck between two trees
Published: 10:06 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM May 21, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Fire crews are attempting to rescue a horse stuck between two trees near Sudbury.
Crews from Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds were called to Ballingdon Hill just outside the west Suffolk town at around 8.45am.
A spokesman for the fire service said the horse was trapped between two trees in a paddock.
A vet is also attending the incident.
