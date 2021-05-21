Fire crews called to horse stuck between two trees

Published: 10:06 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM May 21, 2021

The crews were called to Ballingdon Hill near Sudbury just before 9am. File photo - Credit: Archant

Fire crews are attempting to rescue a horse stuck between two trees near Sudbury.

Crews from Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds were called to Ballingdon Hill just outside the west Suffolk town at around 8.45am.

A spokesman for the fire service said the horse was trapped between two trees in a paddock.

A vet is also attending the incident.







