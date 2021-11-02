Fire crews called to rescue horse stuck in water at Easton Farm Park

A horse is currently stuck in some water at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are currently trying to rescue a horse that is stuck in water at Easton Farm Park.

Crews were called to the farm near Woodbridge just after 8.30am this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "There are currently two appliances attending the incident.

"A multi-use vehicle which specialises in water rescues is on its way to the animal."

The spokesman also confirmed that a vet is also on the scene assisting the animal.