News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fire crews called to rescue horse stuck in water at Easton Farm Park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:13 AM November 2, 2021
A horse is currently stuck in some water at Easton Farm Park in Woodbridge

A horse is currently stuck in some water at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are currently trying to rescue a horse that is stuck in water at Easton Farm Park. 

Crews were called to the farm near Woodbridge just after 8.30am this morning. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "There are currently two appliances attending the incident. 

"A multi-use vehicle which specialises in water rescues is on its way to the animal."

The spokesman also confirmed that a vet is also on the scene assisting the animal.

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Video

Man arrested after controlled explosion at Stansted Airport

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
George Edmundson gives Ipswich the lead at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Goals either side of half-time see Town beaten

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The site off Stowmarket Road in Stowupland c ould be developed with 300 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The car caught fire on the A1120 near Earl Stonham

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon