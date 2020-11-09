Fire crews spend more than 2 hours rescuing horse stuck in mud

A horse which had become stuck in mud along the Suffolk coast at Dunwich was rescued by fire crews.

Six engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the animal rescue at Sandy Lane, in Dunwich, yesterday afternoon.

They spent more than two hours trying to free the horse using specialist equipment.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Fire control received a call to an animal rescue at Sandy Lane, Dunwich.

“Three appliances were mobilised and on arrival found a horse stuck in mud and proceeded to use strops to lift the horse and extricate it from the mud.”

The fire service received the call at 2.20pm and remained on scene until 4.37pm.

Crews from Leiston, Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth and two from Lowestoft South all attended the scene.

The horse was left safely in the care of its owner.