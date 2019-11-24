Fire crews free horse stuck in trailer
PUBLISHED: 12:46 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 24 November 2019
Archant
Fire crews were called to help free a horse which had become stuck in a horse box after attempting to jump over a restraining bar within the trailer.
You may also want to watch:
Four crews, from Stowmarket, Elsmwell and two from Bury St Edmunds, were called to the scene at Ashfield Road in Wetherden just before 11am after the horse's owner was unable to free it from the trailer.
The condition of the horse is not currently known.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the Animal Rescue Crew had been called to the scene.