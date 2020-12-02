E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Horsebox stolen from car park behind bloodstock auctioneer

PUBLISHED: 13:46 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 02 December 2020

Police are investigating the theft of a horsebox in Newmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are investigating the theft of a horsebox in Newmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are investigating the theft of a horsebox from a car park behind a leading bloodstock auctioneer in Newmarket.

The horsebox was detached from a car and stolen on Monday from the car park at the rear of Tattersalls.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the theft of a horsebox in Newmarket.

“The incident occurred between 9am and 9pm on Monday, November 30, while it was parked in a car park at the rear of Tattersalls sales ground.

“At some point, a black Ifor Williams horsebox was stolen while it was attached to a black Nissan Navara (registration BC17 RSZ) and parked in the car park.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who believes they have seen a horsebox matching the description, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/69575/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Badly parked cars’ delay firefighters on way to house blaze

The fire left the property uninhabitable due to smoke damage Picture: ECFRS

‘We’ve taken absolute nonsense criticism...’ – Angry Lambert hits out following goalless draw at Oxford United

Paul Lambert talks to Lee O'Neill and Marcus Evans before kick-off at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Brewery boss apologises for ‘ridiculous’ decision to drink and drive

Mauldons brewery director Charlie Buckle Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for in-form Scotland U21 striker

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for non-league striker Ben House. Picture: DAGENHAM&REDBRIDGE

Queues form as ‘non-essential’ shops across Suffolk reopen after lockdown

Shoppers are welcomed back to the Ipswich highstreet during the first day out of lockdown 2 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND