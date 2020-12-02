Horsebox stolen from car park behind bloodstock auctioneer

Police are investigating the theft of a horsebox in Newmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are investigating the theft of a horsebox from a car park behind a leading bloodstock auctioneer in Newmarket.

The horsebox was detached from a car and stolen on Monday from the car park at the rear of Tattersalls.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the theft of a horsebox in Newmarket.

“The incident occurred between 9am and 9pm on Monday, November 30, while it was parked in a car park at the rear of Tattersalls sales ground.

“At some point, a black Ifor Williams horsebox was stolen while it was attached to a black Nissan Navara (registration BC17 RSZ) and parked in the car park.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who believes they have seen a horsebox matching the description, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/69575/20.