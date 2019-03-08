Heavy Showers

Decorative horses to be displayed around Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 09:53 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 12 June 2019

Viv Thomas, AHT events manager, launching the Saddle Up Art Trail with �Golden Unicorn� - one of the artworks which will feature in the trail Picture: AHT

Viv Thomas, AHT events manager, launching the Saddle Up Art Trail with �Golden Unicorn� - one of the artworks which will feature in the trail Picture: AHT

AHT

A herd of decorative horses designed by artists and sculptors will arrive in Newmarket next month to help raise awareness of an animal welfare charity.

The Animal Health Trust, which is based in Kentford, near Newmarket, has teamed up with artists, businesses, organisations and community groups to bring 17 works of art to the town centre.

From Monday, July 8, people will be able to enjoy the 'Saddle Up' art trail, with each piece of work inspired by the theme 'What do horses mean to you?'

Nigel Kaines, Saddle Up Art Trail artist, said: "Art Trails give people, both residents and visitors, stimulating art works to see and they engage people. They also encourage people to walk in areas they don't normally see."

The pieces will be located in prominent places in Newmarket including museums, open public spaces and on the High Street from July 8 until September 22. Vivien Thomas, events manager at the AHT, said: "We are very grateful to our artists, sponsors and locations for helping us create this wonderful art trail that we hope lots of people will come out to enjoy this summer.

"As a local charity, working to help horses, dogs and cats, it's wonderful to be creating this installation in our home town.

"There will be a competition element to the art trail. Each piece of art will carry a letter, collect all of the letters to spell a phrase, and enter a prize draw to win a variety of gifts and prizes."

From July 8, a trail map detailing the artworks will be available to download from the AHT website, from Tindalls on Newmarket High Street, or from Palace House Museum.

