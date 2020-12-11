Redundancies at St Nicholas Hospice Care after £1m loss
Eight redundancies have been made at a Bury St Edmunds-based hospice after the charity lost £1million due to the coronavirus crisis.
St Nicholas Hospice Care announced in October it would be carrying out an organisation-wide restructure, bringing forward changes that had already been planned before Covid-19.
Following consultation, eight people took compulsory redundancy out of the original 24 roles put at risk.
Chief executive Dr Barbara Gale said the new model had created 15 new opportunities, and some of those whose positions were at risk have filled these new roles.
She said: "To say 2020 has been a year clouded with uncertainty would be an understatement. Plans have had to be rewritten, and we have all had to make significant changes and endure many challenges.
"Our staff are at the centre of St Nicholas Hospice Care and saying goodbye to colleagues has brought much sadness. The hospice and the community have benefited greatly from their compassion, commitment and experience, and we wish them well for the future."
She said Covid was likely to have a lasting financial impact, especially on voluntary sources of income from which they raise 75% of their £6m annual total.
The estimated loss of income from fundraising and retail as a consequence of the virus this year is about £1m.
"We need to ensure the charity can withstand the immediate and medium-term challenges of the coronavirus, and that it is also prepared to respond to those of the longer term," Dr Gale added.
"In the coming months, further details around the new model will be shared. We hope the community will continue to support us as we strive for the best possible end-of-life care for everyone."
Recruitment for the new opportunities not filled during the consultation process has either begun or will begin shortly.
Full details of roles can be found in the Jobs and Volunteer Opportunities section on the hospice website.