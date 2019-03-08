E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New review looks to drive up the quality of hospital food

PUBLISHED: 00:01 23 August 2019

Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

The quality of hospital food in our local hospitals will be considered under a new national review which is backed by Bake Off's Prue Leith.

The review will look at driving up quality to make hospital food healthier and more sustainable.

New national quality standards for the food served to staff, patients and visitors will also be set out.

It will also consider how Trusts could use less frozen food, make greater use of seasonal, fresh produce and source locally where appropriate.

The review has been backed by celebrity chef Prue Leith who will act as an advisor.

She has previously spoken out on the need for hospitals to provide healthy options to help recovery of patients.

You may also want to watch:

Jan Ingle from East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said; "We work really closely with all our partners to make sure our patients and staff have healthy meals.

"We recognise that these will be important new guidelines."

Health and Social Care Secretary and MP for West Suffolk, Matt Hancock, said:"We all know how important the food we eat is to our health. We have a duty to ensure this same level of attention is given to the food served to patients in hospital, or our brilliant NHS staff working tirelessly for patients - and indeed to visitors.

"When people are in hospital, they should be given all the help they can to get better - and that includes food. So I'm determined patients enjoy the best, most delicious and nutritious food to help them recover and leave hospital as quickly as possible. I'm delighted we've assembled a first-rate group to drive this agenda.

"I have seen first-hand how using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and cooking from scratch have improved the quality of their meals and I want to help more hospitals follow suit by sharing what works best across the country."

Bury St Edmunds MP and Health Minister, Jo Churchill added: "What we eat has an enormous effect on our overall health and wellbeing and there are few places where this is more important than in our hospitals.

"I want our NHS to be able to make the most of the great variety of fresh, seasonal produce available in this country to provide appetising options which contain all a patient needs to help them on the road to recovery.

"Our dedicated staff deserve the same choice of quality, healthy, and sustaining meals to see them through a busy shift."

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

Inquiry proposed to investigate how dead bodies went undiscovered for months

Eamonn O’'Nolan, Woodbridge mayor, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

New review looks to drive up the quality of hospital food

Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY

5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches’ win over Peterborough Panthers...

Cameron Heeps ahead of Scott Nicholls in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Play-offs in their sights as Ipswich Witches see off the Panthers

Richard Lawson and Edward Kennett take the chequered flags for a 5-1 in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists