E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals to allow visitors from next week

PUBLISHED: 20:07 13 June 2020

The East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust will be allowing visitors in hospital from next week. Picture: GETTY/MICHAEL JUNG

The East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust will be allowing visitors in hospital from next week. Picture: GETTY/MICHAEL JUNG

Archant

After several months of a no visitors policy, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals will finally be allowing visits next week with a new set of rules.

New guidance has been published and from Monday June 15 the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) will be allowing one visitor per day to patients who have been in hospital for more than 48 hours.

The visits will be limited to 45 minutes and have to be booked in advance by ringing the ward which is caring for the patient.

You may also want to watch:

Staggered times have been set from 10am until 9pm and slots can be booked between 10am and 3pm over the phone.

Visits to each patient will be limited to a maximum of three different people during their stay in hospital, but have to be booked by the person closest to the patient, such as their next of kin.

Visitors are required to bring their own face coverings to wear, adhere to social distancing and to avoid lingering in shops or communal areas.

Some areas of the hospital, such as critical care, will remain closed for now however virtual visiting is still encouraged via the letters to loved ones scheme, family liaison teams and digital calls.

Numbers for individual wards can be found on the ESNEFT website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 reopened after flames engulf car

A car is on fire on the A14between Nacton and Levington. Picture: JORDAN PECK PHOTOS

Firefighters battle 20 tonne scrap metal blaze

Essex County Fire and Rescue crews were called to Slough Lane in Ardleigh where there was a scrap metal fire. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals to allow visitors from next week

The East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust will be allowing visitors in hospital from next week. Picture: GETTY/MICHAEL JUNG

114 years old and still going strong! Why Oswald has driven this car for 65 years

Oswald Simpson with his 1906 Wolesley Siddely, which was his first car 65 years ago Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Worker suspended after gesture at campaigner caught on camera

Harry Raithatha with one of the signs he posted on the Shire Hall in Woodbridge Picture: HARRY RAITHATHA
Drive 24