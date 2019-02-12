Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hospital chief involved in car crash

PUBLISHED: 22:59 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:59 24 February 2019

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals was involved in a car crash on Friday night.

Nick Hulme was unharmed in the crash but posted about the accident on social media.

He tweeted on Friday: “I was involved in quite a serious RTA this evening. No one seriously hurt and fantastic response from Tom @EssexPoliceUK and @EastEnglandAmb. “Also the people who stopped to check we were ok #kindnessofstrangers I will miss my old BMW #writeoff”

Many people responded to the tweet with well wishes, and the chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust added that he was “a bit sore but OK”.

Most Read

Hospital chief involved in car crash

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lisa Connelly jailed for manslaughter and arson after house fire killed Colchester man Fred Payne

Lisa Connelly. Photo: ESSEX POLICE

Firefighters delayed reaching burning house after cars parked on double yellow lines

Albion Street in Rowhedge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Football God keeps smiting Ipswich Town – but Lambert and co are showing great mental resilience

Luke Chambers at the final whistle with Bart Bialkowski at Wigan Picture Pagepix

Day death fell from the skies over Stowmarket

The Rev Eric Weir, Congregatinal minister and Stowmarket's head warden, in the ruins of his church

Most Read

Missing six-year-old reunited with family by police

Police have reunited a missing six-year-old girl with her family. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beefeater opening date revealed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Busy city centre road to close for more than two weeks tomorrow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How your A&E experience will change as under-pressure hospitals miss waiting time targets

An artist's impression of what the revamped Colchester Hospital will look like. Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Will Olivia Colman win best actress at the Oscars?

Olivia Colman with her best actress in a leading role Bafta for The Favouritem at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

Surviving Winter hits a record £125,000 in Suffolk – but it’s not too late for you to help

The launch of the Surviving Winter campaign Picture: Suffolk Community Foundation

Mild and sunny weather to continue into next week

The unseasonably mild weather is set to continue Picture: CHLOE BAKER

Yours for a cool £1.8m - former holiday home of Gordon Brown near Suffolk coast

Shadingfield Hall is on the market for £1.8million Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists