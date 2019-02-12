Hospital chief involved in car crash

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals was involved in a car crash on Friday night.

I was involved in quite a serious RTA this evening. No one seriously hurt and fantastic response from Tom @EssexPoliceUK and @EastEnglandAmb. Also the people who stopped to check we were ok #kindnessofstrangers I will miss my old BMW #writeoff — Nick Hulme (@Nickhulme61) 22 February 2019

Nick Hulme was unharmed in the crash but posted about the accident on social media.

He tweeted on Friday: “I was involved in quite a serious RTA this evening. No one seriously hurt and fantastic response from Tom @EssexPoliceUK and @EastEnglandAmb. “Also the people who stopped to check we were ok #kindnessofstrangers I will miss my old BMW #writeoff”

Many people responded to the tweet with well wishes, and the chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust added that he was “a bit sore but OK”.