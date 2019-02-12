Hospital chief involved in car crash
PUBLISHED: 22:59 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:59 24 February 2019
Archant
The chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals was involved in a car crash on Friday night.
Nick Hulme was unharmed in the crash but posted about the accident on social media.
He tweeted on Friday: “I was involved in quite a serious RTA this evening. No one seriously hurt and fantastic response from Tom @EssexPoliceUK and @EastEnglandAmb. “Also the people who stopped to check we were ok #kindnessofstrangers I will miss my old BMW #writeoff”
Many people responded to the tweet with well wishes, and the chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust added that he was “a bit sore but OK”.