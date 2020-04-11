E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester recruiting specialists to deliver personal protection

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 April 2020

Ipswich Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

The trust which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester is recruiting and training up to 200 specialists to manage and allocate personal protection equipment to medical staff across the two sites.

The majority of people who will become “PPE champions” are staff already working for the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) which runs the Ipswich Hospital and Colchester General Hospital.

But there is a need for some extra staff, and the trust has been advertising for new recruits on national websites.

More on the coronavirus crisis

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “We are recruiting for PPE Champions to work with our teams at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals and at our community sites in Suffolk.

“The champions will help our staff to make sure they’re wearing the correct protective equipment for the job they are doing and will coordinate the supply and distribution to clinical areas.

“Some of the champions will be made up of our own staff and volunteers but because it will be a 24/7 role, we are looking to recruit additional support from within the community.

“Full training will be provided by our Infection Control and Prevention team.”

Visit the Suffolk Cornonavirus Updates page on Facebook

The news comes as PPE becomes a very hot political issue.

It was raised during Saturday’s government press conference led by Home Secretary Priti Patel. She said she was “sorry” if people feel there has been a failing regarding the supply of PPE to NHS staff.

After being asked twice if she would apologise to NHS staff and their families over the lack of “necessary PPE”, Ms Patel said: “I’m sorry if people feel that there have been failings. I will be very, very clear about that. But at the same time, we are in an unprecedented global health pandemic right now.

“It is inevitable that the demand and the pressures on PPE and demand for PPE are going to be exponential. They are going to be incredibly high.

“And of course we are trying to address that as a government.”

NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said it is “absolutely critical” that PPE is distributed to all those working on the frontline: “Clearly there is a global demand for personal protective equipment at the moment and I know that Government with our support is working night and day to ensure that we procure the PPE that we need.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Now over 100 coronavirus-related deaths at Ipswich, West Suffolk and Colchester hospitals

A further six people have died at Ipswich Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead sought for first phase of 2,000-home ‘garden neighbourhood’ at resort

Visitors to an exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities for the edge of Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - round four: 20 teasing East Anglian Derby questions

Ipswich Town quiz

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester recruiting specialists to deliver personal protection

Ipswich Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

Is the lockdown helping to push down pollution across East Anglia?

There have been reports of more muntjac deer being seen near roads during the lockdown. Picture: TIM STYGALL/iWITNESS
Drive 24