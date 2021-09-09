Fire caused by hot embers spreads to three gardens
Fire crews have successfully put out a garden fire - which was caused by hot embers.
Firefighters were called to the property today, Thursday, September 9, at 11.35am and found the fire had spread to three gardens, with trees, fences and hedges alight.
The crews acted quickly to ensure the fire in Orchard Place, Clacton, did not spread to any other nearby properties, including a large outbuilding.
Essex Fire and Rescue have issued safety advice, similar to Suffolk Fire and Rescue about the dry conditions and the care needed when dealing with outside fires.
Crew Manager Andy Anderson said: "The fire was well-developed and spreading quickly in the dry, breezy conditions.
"It was only the hard work from crews that prevented it from causing more damage.
"The incident is a reminder to dispose of hot embers or ash safely.
"Wait for them to fully cool down before putting them in the bin and use water if you need to.
"If they are embers from a bonfire, ensure they have fully cooled before you leave the bonfire unattended as the embers can set nearby materials alight - in this case a fence - alight."