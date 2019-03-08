Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Suffolk set for weekend sizzler as temperatures could top Marbella and Corfu

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 April 2019

Jaymee and Emma enjoying the spring sunshine in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jaymee and Emma enjoying the spring sunshine in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Parts of Suffolk and Essex could bask in temperatures as high as 23C over the Easter bank holiday weekend - warmer than Corfu, Marbella and Majorca, forecasters are predicting.

Mia, Lisa and Logan Ellingham on their way to a picnic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMia, Lisa and Logan Ellingham on their way to a picnic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The warm weather will be a welcome boost for families as the school Easter holidays draw to a close and a bonus for businesses as the tradionnal holiday season gets underway in earnest.

Majorca is set to have a cloudy weekend while most of the UK experiences dry, settled and warm temperatures, so the Met Office say.

Met Office forecaster Simon Patridge said pleasant weather is on the way for Good Friday as mercury rises to exceed 20C in areas on Saturday and Easter Sunday.

He added: “After there was a chilly spell this weekend, we are going to see temperatures gradually increase through the week.

Elsie Webber, Rosemary Naylor and Olive Naylor soaking up the spring sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNElsie Webber, Rosemary Naylor and Olive Naylor soaking up the spring sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“By the weekend we could see in parts of the country temperatures of around 20C, or just above.”

Phil Garner, forecaster for East Anglia-based WeatherQuest also predicts a hot weekend, potentially lasting through to bank holiday Monday.

He said: “Temperatures in our part of the world could reach between 21C and 23C over the weekend.

“Inland areas will see the highest temperatures compared to the coast, which will be cooler, but there is no rain forecast for the pleasant weekend.

“With a little bit of luck, the nice weather will roll over into bank holiday Monday, with only a chance of rain overnight into Tuesday.”

Coastal resorts in the region such as Felixstowe and Clacton-on-Sea could see a higher than usual footfall, while paddling pools and BBQs could be on the shopping lists of those wanting to enjoy a day in the garden.

Helen Greengrass, change director for Felixstowe Forward, said: “Good weather always means good takings for our businesses and this is the first real weekend of the season, so it will be a great start.

“We look forward to inviting families down to enjoy the sunshine and events we have planned, including the Easter Fun Fair on the seafront.”

Suffolk currently shares the record for the hottest Easter weekend, having hit 27.8C in Mildenhall in 1949 on the same day as Heathrow, while Wisley in Surrey experienced a similar scorcher in 2011.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 closed through rush hour after lorry hits crash barrier near Stowmarket

One lane of the A14 has been closed between J47 and J49 between Stowmarket and Woolpit. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Lane blocked on A12 causing 4 mile delays

A vehicle has broken down on the A12 at Colchester heading towards Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I have to see what he can do... he will definitely get his chance’ - Lambert ready to give Ndaba an Ipswich debut

Corrie Ndaba captains Town's U23s. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Danny King column: Spreadsheets, Easter eggs, family life and the Witches... My perfect combo!

Danny King inside Scott Nicholls and Jake Allen PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists