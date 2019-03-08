Suffolk set for weekend sizzler as temperatures could top Marbella and Corfu

Archant

Parts of Suffolk and Essex could bask in temperatures as high as 23C over the Easter bank holiday weekend - warmer than Corfu, Marbella and Majorca, forecasters are predicting.

Mia, Lisa and Logan Ellingham on their way to a picnic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The warm weather will be a welcome boost for families as the school Easter holidays draw to a close and a bonus for businesses as the tradionnal holiday season gets underway in earnest.

Majorca is set to have a cloudy weekend while most of the UK experiences dry, settled and warm temperatures, so the Met Office say.

Met Office forecaster Simon Patridge said pleasant weather is on the way for Good Friday as mercury rises to exceed 20C in areas on Saturday and Easter Sunday.

He added: “After there was a chilly spell this weekend, we are going to see temperatures gradually increase through the week.

Elsie Webber, Rosemary Naylor and Olive Naylor soaking up the spring sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“By the weekend we could see in parts of the country temperatures of around 20C, or just above.”

Phil Garner, forecaster for East Anglia-based WeatherQuest also predicts a hot weekend, potentially lasting through to bank holiday Monday.

He said: “Temperatures in our part of the world could reach between 21C and 23C over the weekend.

“Inland areas will see the highest temperatures compared to the coast, which will be cooler, but there is no rain forecast for the pleasant weekend.

“With a little bit of luck, the nice weather will roll over into bank holiday Monday, with only a chance of rain overnight into Tuesday.”

Coastal resorts in the region such as Felixstowe and Clacton-on-Sea could see a higher than usual footfall, while paddling pools and BBQs could be on the shopping lists of those wanting to enjoy a day in the garden.

Helen Greengrass, change director for Felixstowe Forward, said: “Good weather always means good takings for our businesses and this is the first real weekend of the season, so it will be a great start.

“We look forward to inviting families down to enjoy the sunshine and events we have planned, including the Easter Fun Fair on the seafront.”

Suffolk currently shares the record for the hottest Easter weekend, having hit 27.8C in Mildenhall in 1949 on the same day as Heathrow, while Wisley in Surrey experienced a similar scorcher in 2011.