News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Moooove' over Hot Fuzz: Suffolk police herd a cow to safety

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:35 PM July 20, 2021   
The Mill Hotel in Sudbury, which sits beside the River Stour Picture: Gregg Brown / Archant Archives

The Mill Hotel in Sudbury, which sits beside the River Stour Picture: Gregg Brown / Archant Archives - Credit: Archant

Hotel staff and police in Sudbury sprung into action to herd a cow that had escaped its enclosure. 

The cow was kept busy by The Mill Hotel staff and residents until the police arrived similar to Simon Pegg's comedy film Hot Fuzz. 

Released in 2007, the film features a famous scene where the actor known for his Cornetto Trilogy of films including the Shaun of the Dead and World's End and his partner Nick Frost end up chasing a loose swan.

Mr Pegg's character famously says: "Well it's just the one swan actually."

Back in Sudbury, Suffolk police in a dramatic turn of events said they forced open a nearby gate to "Moooove" just the one cow back to safety.


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Walden with pregnant Jessica Walden

'Not ready to let her go' - Funeral set for mum who died after giving birth

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Cedar Court near Alderton in Suffolk is up for sale for £3.75m

Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans scored a free-kick for Ipswich Town at Fulham

Football | Video

Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town played a pre-season friendly at Fulham

Football

Evans scores in Town's pre-season training game with Fulham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus