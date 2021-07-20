'Moooove' over Hot Fuzz: Suffolk police herd a cow to safety

Published: 9:35 PM July 20, 2021

The Mill Hotel in Sudbury, which sits beside the River Stour Picture: Gregg Brown / Archant Archives - Credit: Archant

Hotel staff and police in Sudbury sprung into action to herd a cow that had escaped its enclosure.

The cow was kept busy by The Mill Hotel staff and residents until the police arrived similar to Simon Pegg's comedy film Hot Fuzz.

Released in 2007, the film features a famous scene where the actor known for his Cornetto Trilogy of films including the Shaun of the Dead and World's End and his partner Nick Frost end up chasing a loose swan.

Mr Pegg's character famously says: "Well it's just the one swan actually."

Back in Sudbury, Suffolk police in a dramatic turn of events said they forced open a nearby gate to "Moooove" just the one cow back to safety.

Thanks to the members of the public and @TheMillSudbury staff who kept an escaped cow🐮 from the meadows busy until #PCSOSKEGGS👮‍♂️& #PCMOORE👮‍♂️ arrived to force open✂️ a nearby gate to MOOOOOOVE it back to safety!! #ImHereAllWeek😁 #JustTheOneCow🐮 #HotFuzz🚔 pic.twitter.com/tNVQjavkIU — Sudbury Police (@PoliceSudbury) July 20, 2021



