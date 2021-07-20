'Moooove' over Hot Fuzz: Suffolk police herd a cow to safety
Published: 9:35 PM July 20, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Hotel staff and police in Sudbury sprung into action to herd a cow that had escaped its enclosure.
The cow was kept busy by The Mill Hotel staff and residents until the police arrived similar to Simon Pegg's comedy film Hot Fuzz.
Released in 2007, the film features a famous scene where the actor known for his Cornetto Trilogy of films including the Shaun of the Dead and World's End and his partner Nick Frost end up chasing a loose swan.
Mr Pegg's character famously says: "Well it's just the one swan actually."
Back in Sudbury, Suffolk police in a dramatic turn of events said they forced open a nearby gate to "Moooove" just the one cow back to safety.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus