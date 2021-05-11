News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hotel chain expecting 'record-breaking summer' ahead of reopening

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:15 PM May 11, 2021   
Aldeburgh's Brudenell Hotel is among the venues reopening next week

Aldeburgh's Brudenell Hotel is among the venues reopening next week - Credit: The Hotel Folk

A Suffolk hotel chain with accommodation across the county has said bookings have gone "through the roof" as it prepares to welcome guests from next week.

The Hotel Folk, which has properties in Woodbridge, Aldeburgh, Orford, Thorpeness and Lavenham, is expecting a "record-breaking summer", chief executive David Scott said.

On Monday, Boris Johnson confirmed the next step of the Government's roadmap out of the Covid lockdown would go ahead as planned on May 17.

The Hotel Folk has revealed all of its accommodation will open next week, with some venues having received a facelift since they were last open.

The firm is offering free cancellation on bookings up to 48 hours before arrival.

Mr Scott said: "Since the Prime Minister confirmed his roadmap for indoor dining and overnight hotel stays from May 17, enquiries and bookings have gone through the roof.

"We are expecting a record-breaking summer with a high level of occupancy through into the autumn. There is some mid-week availability, but many weekends are now full, particularly at our hotels on the coast."

