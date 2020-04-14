‘We are in this together’ – hotel hits back at breaking rules claims

The Mill Hotel in Sudbury has denied flouting government guidelines about staying open insisting they are providing an essentail service to key workers. Picture: GREGG BROWN/ARCHANT ARCHIVES Archant

A prestigious hotel in Suffolk has hit back against claims it was flouting lockdown guideline rules and ignoring government guidance over closing to the public.

The Mill Hotel in Sudbury is providing an essential service to key workers but their bar and restaurant areas remain closed. Picture: GREGG BROWN/ARCHANT ARCHIVES The Mill Hotel in Sudbury is providing an essential service to key workers but their bar and restaurant areas remain closed. Picture: GREGG BROWN/ARCHANT ARCHIVES

The Mill Hotel in Sudbury has been the subject of accusations across social media sites claiming it was keeping its bar and restaurant open during the coronavirus crisis.

It was stated on Facebook that the converted watermill situated by the river has remained open serving customers food and drinks in the hotel, going against the government’s advice to close all non-essential businesses.

The pathways close to the hotel attract many walkers and members of the public have mistakenly presumed the hotel was still open to the public after spotting people eating in the outside seating area and seeing activity in the restaurant and bar.

But the hotel has vehemently denied this is the case – explaining that it is in fact housing key workers who are continuing to keep the country going and insisting that they have been deep cleaning the restaurant and bar areas during the closure.

The Mill Hotel's Instagram page shows some passerbys have noticed the hotel has shut but others have mistakenly thought otherwise. Picture: COURTESY OF THE MILL HOTEL IN SUDBURY The Mill Hotel's Instagram page shows some passerbys have noticed the hotel has shut but others have mistakenly thought otherwise. Picture: COURTESY OF THE MILL HOTEL IN SUDBURY

The Mill is hosting no more than 10 key workers at a time, including delivery drivers, engineers from utility companies and a flight crew from Stansted, who had landed in the UK at 10pm and had nowhere else to go.

The hotel has had to furlough 49 members of its staff during the coronavirus outbreak but a skeleton crew of five workers remain on site to keep the hotel running whilst accommodating key workers, including hotel manager, NIck Wildman who often sits in the restaurant to complete admin work.

A spokesperson for The Mill Hotel said: “We are in this together and would appreciate support from the local community as we keep our hotel for key workers only.

“By keeping our hotel open, we are providing a vital service to frontline workers who, like us, are playing an important role in the fight against Covid-19 and keeping the country going.

“We have, in accordance with the government guidelines, implemented strict social distancing and cleanliness routines as the safety of our fabulous people along with our guests are our number one priority.”

